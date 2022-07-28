Products
SQR
SQR
Ultimate QR code generator & URL shortener
SQR is an online marketing tool that helps you create advanced QR codes and short links that you can customize and track.
Launched in
Marketing
,
SaaS
by
SQR
About this launch
SQR
Ultimate QR Code Generator & URL Shortener
1
review
0
followers
SQR by
SQR
was hunted by
Dave
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Dave
. Featured on July 29th, 2022.
SQR
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is SQR's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#158
