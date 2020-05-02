  1. Home
Learn SQL while solving crimes! Climb the ranks of SQL PD.

SQL Police Department is an online game where you solve crimes using SQL (and learn SQL on the way). As you solve more cases, you advance in the ranks of SQL Police Department and learn more SQL.
Doron Linder
Maker
I built this game to help you learn SQL in a fun and engaging way.
Victor G. Björklund
Haha! Epic idea! Love it.
