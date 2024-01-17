Products
SQL Database Schema Generator

SQL Database Schema Generator

Generate a 100% free database schema for your project

Based on the product description and database type, it automatically creates tables, fields, and SQL code to create them.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
About this launch
was hunted by
Denis Volkhonskiy
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Denis Volkhonskiy
Featured on January 25th, 2024.
