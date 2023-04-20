Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SQL Chat
SQL Chat
ChatGPT powered SQL client for Postgres, MySQL & SQL Server
Visit
Upvote 34
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
SQL Chat is a chat-based SQL client for you to ask database questions and query databases using natural language.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
SQL Chat
CloutContracts
Ad
The next gen blockchain for creators
About this launch
SQL Chat
ChatGPT powered SQL client for Postgres, MySQL & SQL Server
4
reviews
34
followers
Follow for updates
SQL Chat by
SQL Chat
was hunted by
Tianzhou Chen
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tianzhou Chen
and
Steven
. Featured on April 20th, 2023.
SQL Chat
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on April 19th, 2023.
Upvotes
34
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report