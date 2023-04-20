Products
SQL Chat

ChatGPT powered SQL client for Postgres, MySQL & SQL Server

Free
Embed
SQL Chat is a chat-based SQL client for you to ask database questions and query databases using natural language.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
SQL Chat
About this launch
SQL Chat is a ChatGPT powered SQL client for Postgres, MySQL & SQL Server
SQL Chat by
SQL Chat
was hunted by
Tianzhou Chen
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Tianzhou Chen
and
Steven
. Featured on April 20th, 2023.
SQL Chat
is rated 4.8/5 by 3 users. It first launched on April 19th, 2023.
