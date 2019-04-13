SQL Cards is a set of cards that help you to learn — or teach — the SQL language used to query relational databases.
This is free under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 license.
Julien BLEGEAN
Hi Makers ! 👋 I'm a developer and data scientist from 🇫🇷who loves pedagogy and how we can make code more accessible and fun to learn. I've noticed a lot of people are interested in learning SQL as it can allow them to query databases and to become autonomous when extracting and analyzing data. That's why I've made this SQL cards deck, focused on data selection (you will not see any card to UPDATE or DELETE data). This deck is free to use, you can print it, cut it out and use it in classroom, in your company, or however you want. However, these cards should not be used alone, but with someone or some SQL course to guide you. 👀This is the first version, I already plan to do a second version based on your feedback ! I would also like to do other tools for Python, HTML, CSS and JS ! You can subscribe to the newsletter on the website for more info. I hope you will like it, and I'm available if you have any question ;) Have a nice day, Julien
