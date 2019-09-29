Deals
Sqira
Sqira
Build an IoT project minus the hassle with server and codes.
Internet of Things
SaaS
Sqira is a platform to help people build their IoT ideas without minus the hassle with server and codes.
With Sqira, you only need to create an account, and fill in a couple of forms to create a server for your IOT device.
37 minutes ago
Willy Arisky
Want to try the maker plan for free in one month? Use this coupon for Gumroad payment sqiraxproducthunt
a day ago
Muhamad Syahida Fathurrahman
Can't wait to know how it works.
an hour ago
