Sqira

Build an IoT project minus the hassle with server and codes.

Sqira is a platform to help people build their IoT ideas without minus the hassle with server and codes.
With Sqira, you only need to create an account, and fill in a couple of forms to create a server for your IOT device.
1 Review5.0/5
Willy Arisky
Willy Arisky
Maker
Want to try the maker plan for free in one month? Use this coupon for Gumroad payment sqiraxproducthunt
Muhamad Syahida Fathurrahman
Muhamad Syahida Fathurrahman
Can't wait to know how it works.
