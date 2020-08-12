Deals
Spry Ecommerce
Spry Ecommerce
Create an online store with just a Google Sheet
Web App
Productivity
+ 2
Create an online store with just a Google Sheet.
No credit card required to get started. Setup is free!
Spry is simple:
1) sign in with Google
2) add products to a sheet
3) poof they appear on your site
an hour ago
Andrea Gambier
Loved the idea, I am a fan of using spreadsheets to make things easier for the end user.
3 hours ago
Scott Gonzalez
It looks very neat, well done.
2 hours ago
Ana Maria
Fantastic! Congrats on launching.
2 hours ago
