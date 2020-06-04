Discussion
Jimut Dhali
Maker
In these quarantine times, I found it difficult to focus on a specific task. And when I did try hard to focus I got stressed out after a few hours. I found the Pomodoro technique to be quite helpful. It gave me a time slot between which I had to complete a task, followed by a break to clear my mind. Another thing I struggled a lot is with changing context between different tasks, most of the time I worked on a single thing a day. This technique helped in that too because of the work, break, work structure. I used the stopwatch on my phone to do this. It was fast. I wanted something like that in my Mac on the menubar. Never found something that can be started with just a keyboard shortcut from anywhere. Like that Sprints was created. Also when I used my phone I used to keep track of the number of times I completed a sprint by which I could measure my actual effective amount of time I put into my work that day along with tracking my day to day productivity. The counter is a new thing that I added, hope you will also find it useful in similar ways.
Definitely helps to improve focus on a single task at a time.
True having something on the system you are working on is better than phone. As soon as I pick up my phone there are notifications which take up my time :P. Thanks for building this :)
