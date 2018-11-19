Sprintlio is a retrospective and task management tool built to 10X accountability for modern teams. Agile, Scrum, Kanban, Lean, Agile-ish, Waterfall - if you run retrospectives, this is the tool for you.
Kenny GoldmanMaker@kg7ftw · COO and Co-founder of Sprintlio
Hi Product Hunt! We built Sprintlio with the vision of bringing accountability to retrospectives. We've experienced how transformational an effective retro can be for a team. We learned that it wasn't simply running retros that was important - you can do that anywhere. What's actually important is whether or not your team took action and improved. We think your team deserves more than sticky notes and white boards to have a discussion. We feel that you shouldn’t have to take pictures of action items and upload them to Slack never to be seen again. We know that it shouldn’t be one team member’s responsibility to manage everyone else’s to-dos. Here’s a list of some of the most impactful features as per our customers: * Ability to customize meeting formats to mix up discussion * Customization of cards by allowing anonymity, descriptions, links, code snippets, attachments, votes, and more * Manage team-wide tasks as a checklist with owners, due dates, reminders, and more * Export tasks and meetings to their workflow integrations such as JIRA, GitHub, Slack, and more * Track participation, sentiment, and accountability over time with detailed analytics * Automatic recaps to remove the administrative burden of running retros
Lanre Akinyemi@akinyemi
Congrats on the launch @kg7ftw & team - it's great to see what you've been working on! What extra benefits will a team that already uses Trello see from adding Sprintlio? 🤔
Andrew KongMaker@andrewkong · CEO and Co-founder of Sprintlio
@kg7ftw @akinyemi Great question! Thanks Lanre! We definitely took inspiration from Trello. Their product is amazing. What’s different about our approach is that we are optimized specifically towards meetings instead of ongoing projects. Where you would need to add tens of power ups (which would require you to be on their $5/user/month, $10/user/month, or $21/user/month paid plans) to each board in Trello to match Sprintlio’s capabilities, and do that every time you want a meeting - for us, those things are standard out of the box. Plus, you’d miss out on the ongoing task lists, timers, analytics, scheduling a meeting, reminders, recaps, and more. Atlassian themselves have written numerous articles about how to run a retrospective and they suggest using whiteboards. We think differently.
