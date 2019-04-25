SpringRole
A LinkedIn alternative on the blockchain
SpringRole is enabling everyone’s #VerifiedProfessionalProfile on the Blockchain. It is a decentralised attestation-based professional network built on top of Ethereum. The platform is powered by Blockstack & uses its decentralised storage system of GAIA.
Bengaluru hiring company SpringRole wants to be a LinkedIn on blockchain | FactorDailyVerifying credentials and work references are two of the biggest challenges for a recruiter and who would know it better than Kartik Mandaville, founder and CEO of hiring firm SpringRole. Founded in 2014, SpringRole has been operating a profitable staffing and hiring service across India and US for clients such as Flipkart and IBM and clocking annual revenues of over $1.5 million (more than Rs 10.5 crore).
FactorDaily
How to build the next LinkedIn, but on the blockchainKartik Mandaville is making a new LinkedIn, but on the blockchain. Kartik is the founder and CEO of SpringRole, a decentralized 'verified professional identity' platform for professionals. SpringRole's mission is to cut out the noise of fake profiles and credentials while letting folks maintain ownership over their professional online profiles.
Product Hunt
Abhash KumarMaker@abhash_kumar2 · Head of Community @SpringRoleInc
We are very happy to introduce SpringRole to the ProductHunt community. Our mission with SpringRole is to enable everyone's #VerifiedProfessionalProfile on the Blockchain. SpringRole is the platform where people can view, share and get attestations on their professional profile, thereby creating a verified resume that they can share and use. A user’s educational qualifications and work experience are verified by the organisations themselves and written directly to the blockchain. To assess a user’s skill set, SpringRole has a system of weighted endorsements that let users objectively look at people’s profiles and assess their skill level. Do sign up here and tell us your feedback in the comments below: https://springrole.com/
a c@a_c1
Having your professional profile validated on the blockchain brings about a seamless way to authenticate and showcase your work experience, and opens the door to a new era which eliminates the need for time consuming background checks. We have worked hard to make the skill endorsements meaningful and used a weighting algorithm for optimum authenticity. Please do try the product and tell us your feedback.
Kartik MandavilleMaker@kar2905 · Founder - SpringRole
We started the company in 2014 by matching jobs with resumes using LinkedIn’s API, scaled to $50K MRR and then LinkedIn shut us down. Now you can’t even get access to their API without talking to them. They own all your data and decide what they want to do with it. Decentralization lets users control their data and decide what to do with it. Your profile on SpringRole is something you want to be able to customize, enrich with different modules, get it verified and finally own it. Exciting times ahead!
