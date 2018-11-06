Springboard's Digital Marketing Skills Bootcamp
Digital marketing course w/ mentorship + $10,000 ad budget
Our online, self-paced digital marketing bootcamp is designed for makers who want to learn to promote their own products or services online. Students make their way through a cutting edge curriculum while meeting weekly with a digital marketing expert. They also have the opportunity to learn by deploying a real $10,000 Google ad budget.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Geoff RobertsMakerPro@geoffroberts · Co-founder, Outseta
Hey PH, Geoff Roberts here. I worked with the team at Springboard to develop their digital marketing skills track, a self-paced online course designed to help makers like you learn to promote your products online. This course attacks two problems that plague the other digital marketing courses on the market: 1. It’s very tough to learn digital marketing without actually running paid advertising campaigns. We’ve partnered with Google to give students a real $10,000 advertising budget that you’ll use to promote a non-profit. You’ll be learning by doing, while doing some good! 2. Most online courses fall short by ignoring the most important aspect in learning; consistent feedback from an expert mentor, coach, or teacher. In this course you’ll have weekly calls with an expert mentor and will work on your marketing strategy together. Our mentors are practicing digital marketers at companies like Facebook, IBM, and Warner Brothers. The course curriculum is built around real world projects that will teach you to promote your own product or business through channels like SEO, content marketing, social media marketing, paid advertising, and conversion optimization. It’s self-paced and typically take 3-6 months to complete. I’d love your feedback and am happy to answer any questions! -Geoff
Upvote (1)Share·