SpreadTable groups teams by their points. You can see at a glance how they really stand in comparison to other teams.
👉 tables are always up to date
👉 your favourite team is highlighted throughout the app
👉 many international leagues (I can add more)
👉 supports dark mode
👉 runs on iPhones, iPads and M1 Macs
Andre Marx
MakerI'm an iOS app developer
Hey, I'm Andre and I'm the developer of SpreadTable. I hope you like the idea of SpreadTable as much as I do and would love to hear what you think.
