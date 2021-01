SpreadTable groups teams by their points. You can see at a glance how they really stand in comparison to other teams.

πŸ‘‰ tables are always up to date

πŸ‘‰ your favourite team is highlighted throughout the app

πŸ‘‰ many international leagues (I can add more)

πŸ‘‰ supports dark mode

πŸ‘‰ runs on iPhones, iPads and M1 Macs