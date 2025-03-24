Launches
SpreadSimple 2.0
This is a launch from SpreadSimple
See 1 previous launch
SpreadSimple 2.0
The fastest way to build a website without code
Visit
Upvote 78
Now with AI-powered website creation, more templates for any business, and advanced e-commerce tools. Build in minutes, update from Google Sheets, and stay in control—no code needed.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Spreadsheets
•
Website Builder
•
Artificial Intelligence
🔥 25% OFF
Meet the team
Built with
SpreadSimple
A blazing-fast way to create and manage sites using Sheets
4.94 out of 5.0
SpreadSimple 2.0 by
SpreadSimple
was hunted by
Refat Ametov
in
Spreadsheets
,
Website Builder
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Refat Ametov
,
Aleks Lagutin
and
Maxim Yelisyeyev
. Featured on April 14th, 2025.
SpreadSimple
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 33 users. It first launched on July 6th, 2020.