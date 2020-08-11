Spreadsheet dashboards from Geckoboard
Paul Joyce
Thank you @chrija for hunting us - today is an exciting day for us! Hey Product Hunt, I‘m Paul, the Founder of Geckoboard. Over the years, Geckoboard’s dashboards have helped thousands of teams visualize and share key data using our easy-to-understand dashboards, and today we’re super-excited to be launching a completely free version of our product anyone can use! Our free plan lets anyone with data in a Google Sheet or Excel file easily create a slick, easy-to-read dashboard that updates every few minutes, which can then be quickly shared with others through a link or posts to Slack. No bland or confusing visualizations. No distracting information or raw data. Just an easy-to-access view of your data that gets to the point. Some of the things we’ve seen done already include: ~ Consolidating and sharing KPIs for a project, team or whole company ~ Sharing high-level financial data with stakeholders ~ Providing clients with an overview of how a campaign or initiative is going ~ Visualizing public data, such as local COVID 19 infection rates We can’t wait to see what sort of spreadsheet-powered dashboards you build. Happy to answer any questions you have in the comments!
Hunter
Geckoboard's new free plan makes it super easy – and free :-) – to share key data with your team (and investors!). Great job @paulmjoyce & team @geckoboard!
