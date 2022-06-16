Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Spreadly
Ranked #5 for today

Spreadly

NFC + QR business cards

Free Options
Spreadly is a tool that enables you to create dynamic, digital business cards. Get a physical NFC card or add a QR code to Apple wallet to allow others to easily check out your links and add you to their contacts.
Launched in Tech, Social Networking by
Spreadly
Ramp Expense Management
Promoted
Simplify expense management with automatic categorization
About this launch
Spreadly
NFC + QR business cards
2reviews
2
followers
Spreadly by
Spreadly
was hunted by
Greg Yeutter
in Tech, Social Networking. Made by
Darius Göttert
. Featured on June 17th, 2022.
Spreadly
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Spreadly's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#47