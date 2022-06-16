Products
Home
→
Product
→
Spreadly
Ranked #5 for today
Spreadly
NFC + QR business cards
Visit
Upvote 15
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Spreadly is a tool that enables you to create dynamic, digital business cards. Get a physical NFC card or add a QR code to Apple wallet to allow others to easily check out your links and add you to their contacts.
Launched in
Tech
,
Social Networking
by
Spreadly
Follow for updates
About this launch
Spreadly
NFC + QR business cards
2
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Spreadly by
Spreadly
was hunted by
Greg Yeutter
in
Tech
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Darius Göttert
. Featured on June 17th, 2022.
Spreadly
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Spreadly's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
0
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#47
Report