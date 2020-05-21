Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
SpreadCV
SpreadCV
Build your CV easily with spreadsheet
Productivity
Spreadsheets
+ 1
SpreadCV helps you build your own personalized CV page with Spreadsheet. Manage easily your page, explore different themes. By the way, it is free!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
2 Reviews
5.0/5
Vaibhav Dwivedi
Hey, this is actually a nice idea. This is literally "Building CV in minutes" will mean.
Upvote (1)
Share
an hour ago
Giray BATITÜRK
:) nice idea.
Upvote
Share
12 minutes ago
Rıza
I will renew and update my CV, which I postpone for years, nice idea, nice project. 🤘🏻
Upvote
Share
7 minutes ago
Send