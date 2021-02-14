Spread some love this Valentine's day with the click of a button. Anyone can click the button, and everyone can see who clicked the button. Please don't abuse the button. I'm saying button a lot—button button button.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Hessel Dijkstra
Maker
Make something.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I promise I did not just start this because I was bored on a Sunday morning. Anyway, welcome to Spread The Love ❤️ It works like this. You spread the love by pressing the button. Anyone can press the button. Everyone can see who pressed the button. Please be reasonable and don't abuse the button. I realize I'm asking the internet to be reasonable - but hey, let's hope for the best. 🤷♂️ Cheers, Hessel
Share