Chema from Spreaad
MakerSpreaad Co-founder
Hey makers, This is Chema a Spreaad´s Co-founder, we are glad to bring to you Spreaad, a powerful analytics tool to get rid of flow bottlenecks and sell more on your website. Spreaad it's really simple to use, you just need to: 1. Install our Pixel 2. Set up one or more goals, for example, download, sign in, purchase, etcetera. After choosing your goal, Spreaad automatically starts reporting all bottlenecks found during the conversion journey based on dropping sections and additional information such as: 1. Where do visitors come from? what searches did they make to get to you? where are they going after making a drop? 2. Conversion timeline, attribution of conversion, days to convert, and more, all this information can be filtered by campaigns/channels/period. Finally, you have Business Insights a recommendation overview to improve your website with data like best keywords to promote, best URL to drive traffic, best channels to advertise, and CR overview to feedback your growth every month. Spreaad uses Ml and advanced Mathematical Models in a beautiful way. However, our product is still on an Alpha version, for this, we would love to receive your feedback and your subscription to the waiting list for the Beta version! Thanks in advance and Welcome to Spreaad!
@jose_manuel_sc Hey Chema, sorry to be the bearer of bad news but you mis-timed your launch time. You should have launched at 3am EST not 12am EST.
@jose_manuel_sc Hey @samy_zabarah Let’s cross the fingers for being featured on the main page and earn a badge :)