SpoTwitter

Shows currently playing music on Spotify on your Twitter.

SpoTwitter is a web app that shows your currently playing music on Spotify on your Twitter description. To use the application, you must link your Twitter and Spotify accounts.
Muhammet Mert Polat
Maker
🎈
Web developer
Would you like to show people the music you listen to, like in the msn application in the past?
