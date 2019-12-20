Spotty Beta

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Alex Ksikes
Maker
Hello Hunters 👋🏻 I’ve built a simple app to precisely place a marker on a map, and then share its location with my friends. Spotty differentiates itself from other map bookmarking apps by being super easy to use and focused on the task at play. I’m finding myself using it extensively during my travels and I hope you will be too. With Spotty you can: 🌏 Mark any place on a map without specifying an address 📍 Share that location as simply as sharing its unique link or QR code 😎 Recall important places and much much more is in the pipeline ...
Upvote (1)Share
Hunter