  1. Home
  2.  → Spotty

Spotty

Save, organize, share your favorite locations with style 📍

Spotty is a super simple way to precisely place a marker on a map, and then share its location with friends. Version 2.x is out 🥳
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Alex Ksikes
Maker
Entrepreneur AI, crypto and mobile apps.
Phew I finally finished version 2.0 of Spotty 😅 The UI/UX has been completely revisited with many new features. Enjoy! With Spotty you can: 📍 Mark any location without necessarily specifying an address (think of street food, meeting points, must-sees). 🎨 Customize your spot as you wish with emojis, colors and a tooltip text. 🌏 Browse your spots as a list, sort and reorder them. Or keep track of them on your map. 😎 Super easy to share with QR codes, of course dark mode, connect with external apps such as Uber and a lot more…
Share