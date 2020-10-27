discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alex Ksikes
MakerEntrepreneur AI, crypto and mobile apps.
Phew I finally finished version 2.0 of Spotty 😅 The UI/UX has been completely revisited with many new features. Enjoy! With Spotty you can: 📍 Mark any location without necessarily specifying an address (think of street food, meeting points, must-sees). 🎨 Customize your spot as you wish with emojis, colors and a tooltip text. 🌏 Browse your spots as a list, sort and reorder them. Or keep track of them on your map. 😎 Super easy to share with QR codes, of course dark mode, connect with external apps such as Uber and a lot more…
Share