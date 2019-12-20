Discussion
sebfie
So nice ui! It's clear and look amazing! Congrats !
Maker
Hello Hunters 👋🏻 I’ve built a simple app to precisely place a marker on a map, and then share its location with my friends. Spotty differentiates itself from other map bookmarking apps by being super easy to use and focused on the task at play. I’m finding myself using it extensively during my travels and I hope you will be too. With Spotty you can: 🌏 Mark any place on a map without specifying an address 📍 Share that location as simply as sharing its unique link or QR code 😎 Recall important places and much much more is in the pipeline ...
Hunter
Looks great! Where can we download it from and try it?
Maker
Oh it's already on the App Store :)
Some permission priming would be helpful – launching the app for the first time I get two stacked system alerts asking for notification and location permissions. The latter makes sense in the context of what the app does, but I'm not sure why notifications are needed (yet)? Not a fan of the bright red "Invite friends" banner at the top of the screen that can only be removed by inviting friends. The only message is that it'll "Help us [the app] grow" rather than explaining any benefits for me as a user
