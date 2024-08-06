Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Spottr
Spottr
The Real Ctrl F For Videos
Visit
Upvote 21
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ctrl+F for videos No more endless scrolling: find video moments as easily as googling.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Spottr
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Spottr
The Real Ctrl F For Videos
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
Spottr by
Spottr
was hunted by
Raphael Quinones
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Raphael Quinones
. Featured on August 7th, 2024.
Spottr
is not rated yet. This is Spottr's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report