SpotMyStatus
Ranked #13 for today
SpotMyStatus
Spread your love of music from Spotify to Slack
Free
Sync your Spotify music or podcasts to your Slack status. Pick emojis, syncing times, devices to sync from or simply peek at what your colleagues are currently listening to
Launched in
Slack
,
Music
,
Spotify
by
SpotMyStatus
Follow for updates
About this launch
0
reviews
0
followers
SpotMyStatus by
SpotMyStatus
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Slack
,
Music
,
Spotify
. Featured on June 24th, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#13
Weekly rank
#50
