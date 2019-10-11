Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Spotlist

Spotlist

Play random tracks and visualise your Spotify playlist

This Web App allows you to play random tracks over all Spotify and to visualise all your playlists sorted by number of track.
Keep in mind that this is a V1. Features like "discover" and "Stats" are coming soon :)
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Barthélémy de Mazenod
Barthélémy de Mazenod
Maker
Hey guys 👋 I'm Barthélémy I alway wanted a big large random button on Spotify, it was a really demanded feature on their wall but they unfortunately never decided to develop it. So I did :) Also, I like to craft playlist, and I wanted to have more visibility on which needed to be fulfilled. So I listed all the playlist by number of tracks. *** As mentioned in the description, this Web App is still in development and some features, such as "discover" and "stats" are coming soon! Other considerations: - It requires a Premium Spotify account - Spotify does not allow the Player SDK on mobile browser.. So the player won't work on mobile *** I hope this will help you discover new tracks! Please leave a comment with your thoughts, impressions and ideas :) Cheers! :)
UpvoteShare