Barthélémy de Mazenod
Maker
Hey guys 👋 I'm Barthélémy I alway wanted a big large random button on Spotify, it was a really demanded feature on their wall but they unfortunately never decided to develop it. So I did :) Also, I like to craft playlist, and I wanted to have more visibility on which needed to be fulfilled. So I listed all the playlist by number of tracks. *** As mentioned in the description, this Web App is still in development and some features, such as "discover" and "stats" are coming soon! Other considerations: - It requires a Premium Spotify account - Spotify does not allow the Player SDK on mobile browser.. So the player won't work on mobile *** I hope this will help you discover new tracks! Please leave a comment with your thoughts, impressions and ideas :) Cheers! :)
