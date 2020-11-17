discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Meet Chopra
Maker
Founder
Hey Folks, I’m Meet, a product marketer by profession, and I built Spotlight at nights and weekends sitting on my couch. And, it feels great to finally launch Spotlight. I use Chrome a lot, and I have a shit loads of tabs open. It was getting difficult to find the tab I was looking for, out of 40 other tabs. I was struggling every single day with the tab's mess. I’m sure, you might also struggle with the same problem. I always thought why nobody has built spotlight for chrome, where you can search tabs, history, and more just like Mac’s Spotlight. It would make life so much easier! After seeing @Superhuman nailing quick shortcuts, inside their product, I thought spotlight search for Chrome can be useful for people like me. And, that’s where I started building Spotlight. Check it out and let me know in the comments if you like it or not. I’m eagerly waiting for your feedback. Do give it a try! Thanks,
Share