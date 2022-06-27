Products
Home
→
Product
→
Spotless Icons
Ranked #18 for today
Spotless Icons
Artisanal product icons for you web or mobile app.
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
In an ocean of icons, I discovered uncharted waters. So, I built Spotless—icons with an artisanal balance between lines and fills, and a hint of 3D.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Icons
,
Branding
by
Spotless icons
Follow for updates
About this launch
Spotless icons
Presale
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Spotless Icons by
Spotless icons
was hunted by
Zlatko Najdenovski
in
User Experience
,
Icons
,
Branding
. Made by
Zlatko Najdenovski
. Featured on June 27th, 2022.
Spotless icons
is not rated yet. This is Spotless icons's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#18
Weekly rank
#18
