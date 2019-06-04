Spotify Stations
Easily create stations for all the music you love
#5 Product of the DayToday
Easily create stations for all the music you love, all for free.
With the world’s music at your fingertips, finding the right thing to play can feel like a challenge. Stations gets you to music instantly—no searching or typing needed.
Around the web
Spotify Stations comes to iOS, remains exclusive to AustraliaMore than one year after Spotify Stations was quietly released on Android in Australia, Spotify has brought the app to iOS. TechCrunch reports that the playlist-focused app is still only available in Australia, where Spotify is treating it as another "test" that the company routinely conducts.
The Verge
Spotify launches its lightweight listening app Stations in the U.S.Spotify Stations, the streaming service's lightweight listening app offering easy access to curated playlists, has arrived in the U.S. The app has been considered an experiment by Spotify - and by some others, a Pandora copycat, due to its support for instant music playback at launch. T...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
Love this experiment by Spotify. Curious to see different stations apart from my Discover Weekly 🙌
Upvote (1)Share·
Jen Carney@jennesaisquoi7 · Content Strategist
@amrith Same! Really love the idea behind this feature. Finding music can be a challenge with the standard UI on mobile. Eager to try this out!
Upvote (1)Share·
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Spotify is by far the most experimental music streaming service. I'm looking forward to playing with their upcoming shared listening experience. What's your favorite music streaming service? 🤔
Spotify
Apple Music
Amazon Music
Google Play Music
TIDAL
Hype Machine
SoundCloud
Upvote (1)Share·
Akhilesh Ravishankar@akhilesh · Problem solver
Spotify is hands-down my favourite music streaming service. I wish this was available on the Indian App Store. Utilising the huge user base would be a goldmine of data! 😬
Upvote Share·