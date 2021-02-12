Spotify Discover Together

discussion
Hi everyone 👋🏼 I’m Trustin, founder of Discover Together 🎵👯♀️! I am super excited to share with the Product Hunt community, Discover Together, a 3rd party Spotify app that creates unique playlists curated for two people. I have always been in love with Spotify’s recommendation algorithm that has played a major role in evolving my music tastes and introduced me to my favorite artists and songs over time. The process of finding new music, however, is most often a solo experience of falling into recommendation rabbit holes or sifting through the “Discover Weekly” Spotify playlist by oneself. We wanted to create a way for people to discover new music together and create a new way to socialize, especially during times of social distancing. Our algorithm builds off of the Spotify API’s recommendation algorithm by using a user’s listening history to recommend related songs. We use k-means clustering to combine and categorize songs in two users’ listening histories to find similar genres and sonic features that are present in both users’ taste profiles. We then search through the Spotify library to recommend 30 songs that best fit the clustering criteria and conveniently create a playlist curated for the two users. Using DT: ➡️ How to create a Discover Together playlist Upon authorizing your Spotify account on Discover Together, you can share your personal link with anyone to create a playlist with them! The person you shared your link with then authorizes their account, and the playlist is instantly made on the website and can be automatically saved into your Spotify library. 👩❤️👩 Bond with people through social music discovery Use Discover Together to talk about new finds with your significant other ❤️, friends, family, or people you just met as icebreakers🥶 Don’t know how to start a conversation with your match on Tinder? Send them your unique Discover Together link to create a playlist to discover new music together! 😉 Discover Together uses the official Spotify API to securely authorize Spotify data, but we are not affiliated with Spotify.
For a guy that misses his friends and wants to expand my knowledge of music, this app is a gem! Also a great was to break the ice with a new date :)
@cody_herman Best of luck with the lady ;)
Awesome product! The amount of new songs I now listen to on repeat that came from this algorithm is ridiculous. Highly recommend!
@niyant_narang Love to hear that 🤩
Amazing product just made a playlist!
@arjunplantemoji So glad you like it Arjun! I just checked out our playlist and it's 🔥
I love how I can curate unique playlists that suit both me and my friends with just a few clicks! Would def use on road trips 👌🏻
@theresehopeong You'll definitely get bangers for the road with Discover Together!
ALL my friends loved the shared playlists! Such a dope product
@lippmanethan Thanks so much for the feedback Ethan, so happy y'all are enjoying the playlists!
Such a great product and Trustin is a great guy, very receptive to customer feedback and a quick iterator!
@james_kaplan1 Appreciate the love James, you've been helping me since day 1 :D
Great product! I've sent it to many of my friends and it's a fun way to compare music taste and find new music. It's especially nice creating a playlist with friends who are more hip to music than I am... free curation from a friend I trust, assisted by AI! It's also fun seeing both our more unconventional and unique tastes overlap.
@kiwonyun98 Music, as with all good things, are significantly better experienced with friends
Such a fun and intuitive product. Was so great getting to connect with friends over shared music tastes.
@justin_tom So great to hear that Justin! Hope you found some bangers along the way :)
Huge congratulations on the launch, Trustin! I'd love to know, how does the algorithm work?
@andrewthezhou Thanks so much Andrew! Likewise on your launch with Kona earlier this week - so necessary to keep teams healthy and thriving especially while remote. We take two users' recent listening histories (3-4 months of data) and merge their top 50 songs together to make a dataframe of 100 total songs. We then use k-means clustering to categorize each song into the 3-5 most common subgenres/tastes/moods/sonic features found within the 100 songs. With these clusters, we use Spotipy's recommendation algorithm to these clusters to generate ~30 songs that are most similar to those clusters!