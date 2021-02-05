  1. Home
Spotify artist's all songs

Listen to all songs of an artist in a single playlist

Experiencing the problem that the web version of the Spotify does not have the ability to show all the artist's songs on one page, we saw that reddit users also face this.
Our extension allows you to show all the tracks of one artist on one page.
