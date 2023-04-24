Products
Home
→
Product
→
SpotGPT
SpotGPT
Use ChatGPT on any website using SpotGPT extension
Search with ChatGPT on any website using the SpotGPT Chrome Extension. It is a Chrome extension that allows you to make use of ChatGPT anywhere. A simple and quick-to-use spotlight search on any website.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
SpotGPT - Use ChatGPT on any website
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Your Feedback is appreciated, do let me know of features that you want me to add!"
The makers of SpotGPT
About this launch
SpotGPT - Use ChatGPT on any website
Use ChatGPT on any website using SpotGPT extension.
SpotGPT by
SpotGPT - Use ChatGPT on any website
was hunted by
aloka sharma
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
aloka sharma
. Featured on April 27th, 2023.
SpotGPT - Use ChatGPT on any website
is not rated yet. This is SpotGPT - Use ChatGPT on any website's first launch.
Upvotes
39
Comments
16
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#126
