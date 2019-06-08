Log InSign up
Spotfindr

Find your next favorite drone spot

spotfindr is an app where you can find awesome drone, fpv or instagram spots near you. Simply browse through the existing ones or add your own.
There currently are not that many spots listed because the app launched last weekend. But maybe you know an awesome spot somewhere that you can add ;). Be aware that your submitted spot won't be visible instantly. The spot will be reviewed and then published (Quality > Quantity). My goal with this app is to grow the FPV community all around the globe, because people will be more likely to go out flying or fly a drone if they can fly at a great spot. spotfindr should help with finding one.
Cool idea. I am doing something very similar, but for travel photography. You have a much more focused target audience though, so should be interesting.
