Michael Hitzker
There currently are not that many spots listed because the app launched last weekend. But maybe you know an awesome spot somewhere that you can add ;). Be aware that your submitted spot won't be visible instantly. The spot will be reviewed and then published (Quality > Quantity). My goal with this app is to grow the FPV community all around the globe, because people will be more likely to go out flying or fly a drone if they can fly at a great spot. spotfindr should help with finding one.
Cool idea. I am doing something very similar, but for travel photography. You have a much more focused target audience though, so should be interesting.
