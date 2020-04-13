Discussion
1 Review
Omkar Pai
Maker
Hey guys,😄👋 We are a team of college students and have been working on this project for a while now. We consist of music lovers and always had times where we just could not find something fresh to listen to. This is mainly the reason we decided to start working on a tool for everyone to find some new music which has now evolved into SpotFind. This would also be our first time launching on Product Hunt and what better way to do it than with a topic as near to our hearts as music.🎶 We'd love to get some feedback and also feel free to post your questions below. 🙏 Enjoy your new music and Happy Hunting.😊
This is truly amazing. I just spend 10 mins on this thing and got around 15 new amazing songs. Just frickin loved it.
Maker
@abhi_chaurasia Glad you are enjoying it. 😄
