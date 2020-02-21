  1. Home
Spory is an AI assistant that is incorporated with your favorite messaging app and helps you organize sport matches with your friends while avoiding the hassle and the time spend to do it.
Carsten Broich
Carsten Broich
This looks amazing. This is connected to FB Messenger. Anyway for Dialogflow in there?
Metin
Metin
Maker
Hello @carsten_broich1 we really appreciate that you liked it. Yes, most of the development is done using Google's Dialogflow.
Ervin Shaqiri
Ervin Shaqiri
Maker
Whats the next integration would you like to see?
Metin
Metin
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! This is my first product ever launched and being only a teenager I am really proud of it. Spory is something I've been working on with @ervin_shaqiri1 for over a year now. Spory is a sports assistant that helps you organize a sport game while avoiding the hassle of calling all your friend ands inviting them in multiple groups, with Spory and some simple clicks you have the game ready and friends invited. What makes us different from others? - We have integrated it with your favorite messaging app so you don't have to install another app in your phone. How it works? 1. You go to our website www.spory.codes 2. Click "Say Hi to Spory" button 3. Communicate with Spory on messenger - give details of your match 4. Share the link with your friends 🚀 We would love to have your feedback and we are happy to have your questions!
Burhan Selmani
Burhan Selmani
Congrats. A brilliant idea, guys!
