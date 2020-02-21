Discussion
Carsten Broich
This looks amazing. This is connected to FB Messenger. Anyway for Dialogflow in there?
Maker
Hello @carsten_broich1 we really appreciate that you liked it. Yes, most of the development is done using Google's Dialogflow.
Maker
Whats the next integration would you like to see?
Slack
Viber
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! This is my first product ever launched and being only a teenager I am really proud of it. Spory is something I've been working on with @ervin_shaqiri1 for over a year now. Spory is a sports assistant that helps you organize a sport game while avoiding the hassle of calling all your friend ands inviting them in multiple groups, with Spory and some simple clicks you have the game ready and friends invited. What makes us different from others? - We have integrated it with your favorite messaging app so you don't have to install another app in your phone. How it works? 1. You go to our website www.spory.codes 2. Click "Say Hi to Spory" button 3. Communicate with Spory on messenger - give details of your match 4. Share the link with your friends 🚀 We would love to have your feedback and we are happy to have your questions!
Congrats. A brilliant idea, guys!
Congrats!