Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → sportsPEDIA
sportsPEDIA

sportsPEDIA

Turning potential into success

Free
The biggest problem plaguing athletes in Mumbai is opportunity. Through sportsPEDIA, we have created a link directly between Pro-clubs and athletes. Providing a much needed base of talented players, for clubs to turn potential into success.
Launched in Sports, SaaS, Tech by
sportsPEDIA
Flatfile
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
sportsPEDIA
sportsPEDIATurning potential into success
0
reviews
36
followers
sportsPEDIA by
sportsPEDIA
was hunted by
Anandita Salil
in Sports, SaaS, Tech. Made by
Anandita Salil
,
Keshav Nagpal
,
Krisha Panchal
,
Arsh Ayyangar
,
Karan Pandya
,
ishika shah
,
Archi Patel
,
Vansh Sutaria
,
Tanisha Khandelwal
,
Pratik Chaurasia
and
Kanishk Shah
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
sportsPEDIA
is not rated yet. This is sportsPEDIA's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#28