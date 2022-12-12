Products
Home
Product
sportsPEDIA
sportsPEDIA
Turning potential into success
The biggest problem plaguing athletes in Mumbai is opportunity. Through sportsPEDIA, we have created a link directly between Pro-clubs and athletes. Providing a much needed base of talented players, for clubs to turn potential into success.
Launched in
Sports
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
sportsPEDIA
About this launch
sportsPEDIA
Turning potential into success
sportsPEDIA by
sportsPEDIA
was hunted by
Anandita Salil
in
Sports
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Anandita Salil
,
Keshav Nagpal
,
Krisha Panchal
,
Arsh Ayyangar
,
Karan Pandya
,
ishika shah
,
Archi Patel
,
Vansh Sutaria
,
Tanisha Khandelwal
,
Pratik Chaurasia
and
Kanishk Shah
Featured on December 12th, 2022.
sportsPEDIA
is not rated yet. This is sportsPEDIA's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#28
