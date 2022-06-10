Products
Sportr
Ranked #3 for today
Sportr
Sport news ranked by sports fans for sports fans
Sportr is the easiest way to stay updated on the latest sports news. It's a feed of articles that's ranked by a community of sports lovers. Get the best content from the top sports publications on any topic you want.
All in one extension.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
News
,
Sports
+4 by
Sportr
About this launch
Sportr by
Sportr
was hunted by
matan bloom
in
Chrome Extensions
,
News
,
Sports
. Made by
matan bloom
. Featured on June 11th, 2022.
Sportr
is not rated yet. This is Sportr's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
4
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#39
