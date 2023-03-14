Products
Home
→
Product
→
SportInPixels
SportInPixels
A visual timeline of your sport journey.
Visit
Upvote 14
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
By linking up with Strava, you can showcase your workout routes in yearly/monthly views and create detailed and cool social media posts.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Data Visualization
by
SportInPixels
About this launch
SportInPixels
A visual timeline of your sport journey
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
SportInPixels by
SportInPixels
was hunted by
Sorin Mircea
in
Health & Fitness
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Sorin Mircea
. Featured on March 15th, 2023.
SportInPixels
is not rated yet. This is SportInPixels's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#134
Report