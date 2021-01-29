discussion
Kartikeya Bhardwaj
MakerTweaking 👷 Neural Nets 🧠 @SpoofSense
👋Hey Product Hunt, I'm Kartikeya Bhardwaj, founder of Chakshu.ai I am very excited to finally launch the SpoofSense API! Here's a quick rundown- 🤳The Remote Customer Onboarding process involves authenticating users using their selfies. 🦹Although quick and simple, it's vulnerable to Spoofing Attacks (digital/printed versions of someone's face) produced easily by Fraudsters to fool the system. 🧠SpoofSense is a powerful AI algorithm that 'senses' and rejects spoofing attacks in real-time, thereby welcoming only Real Users. It uses multiple Deep Neural Nets to analyze the face in a picture to predict whether it's a real face or a spoofed one. 🔌Integrate SpoofSense in your solution with a single HTTP call. It only uses a single frame to confirm Face Liveness which results in a smooth, secure, and frictionless UX. Ps: -We are interested in exploring more use-cases for SpoofSense. If you have one, we'd be super glad if you try the API out. -Get Free Access to the API from the website. Check out the docs to learn more. -We'd love to know what you think about our product. Contact us - contact@chakshu.ai Cheers!
Very cool stuff!
@kartikvashishta Thanks a lot Kartik!