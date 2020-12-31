discussion
Zach Busekrus
Maker
Hi! My name is Zach, and I like building things. No, not cool things like entertainment centers or custom floating shelves — putting together IKEA furniture gives me anxiety. I like building brands. By day, I lead marketing, product dev, and brand strategy at DD Agency, Enrollify, Novus, and DD Studio. Sponstayneous is the sandbox I get to play in after 5(ish)pm. When COVID-19 hit, my wife and I decided to break out of our 750-square foot apartment in Washington, DC and beta test the digital nomad lifestyle by hopping around to new Airbnbs every 2-4 weeks. You can follow our personal journey at AirGnZ. We've spent hours on Airbnb and have learned a thing or ten about how to discern the wheat from the chaff, when to book (and when not to), and how to find the best deals. Our desire is to share some of our learnings with you through this platform! For now, we hope to do so through this carefully curated weekly newsletter. Enjoy! Zach (and Gabby B.)
