Are you organizing a hackathon🖥, meetup😎 or an athlete🎉 and need to easily present what you offer to potential sponsors? Well, Sponspack allows you to easily create sponsorship packages, generate a website and even lets you download the PDF!
- Pros:
Dead simple, look ultra Pro and help you save valuable time.Cons:
none
Sponsorship is becoming THE marketing channel you should not miss. This is very usefulCassandre Roland Klug has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Seems like a imple and really fast way to create sponsorship packages.Cons:
Not yet
It's going to be interesting to see how this move forward.Luboš Volkov has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Tristan Algret@tristan_algret · professionnal windsurfer
Amazing tool to save time when you build all the project presentation. Pro and efficient
Jordan SUCCARMaker@jordansuccar · Co-founder & CEO @ Sponseasy - Clapp
@tristan_algret thank you! An honor coming from a professional athlete like you!
Jordan SUCCARMaker@jordansuccar · Co-founder & CEO @ Sponseasy - Clapp
Hey guys! I am happy to reveal our new product, that I hope, will help some of you to get sponsors for whatever you need! If so, let me know! Feel free to ping me any time here or on twitter 😉 Also we are working on something BIG right this moment. So if you are into events and sponsorship, stay tuned! 📻
CorteX Marvellous@cortex_marvellous · Maker
With a very busy life, this app is the perfect tool to keep your projects going with a perfectly craft sponsor package without the hassle of overthinking every single aspect of it!
Yannick JOTHAM@callme_bigmind · Young Caribbean Entrepreneur
A must have for anyone looking for sponsors ! Thank you guys ! ❤️
Jordan SUCCARMaker@jordansuccar · Co-founder & CEO @ Sponseasy - Clapp
@callme_bigmind thank you Yannick!
Vostárek Ondřej@vostarek_ondrej
super easy to use, nice design 👍
