Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Sponspack

Sponspack

Create a sleek sponsorship package for anything in minutes

get it

Are you organizing a hackathon🖥, meetup😎 or an athlete🎉 and need to easily present what you offer to potential sponsors? Well, Sponspack allows you to easily create sponsorship packages, generate a website and even lets you download the PDF!

Reviews

Luboš Volkov
Miguel Détente
Cassandre Roland Klug
 +9 reviews
View all 5 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Cassandre Roland Klug
    Cassandre Roland KlugBandits
    Pros: 

    Dead simple, look ultra Pro and help you save valuable time.

    Cons: 

    none

    Sponsorship is becoming THE marketing channel you should not miss. This is very useful

    Cassandre Roland Klug has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
  • Luboš Volkov
    Luboš VolkovDesigner, Toptal
    Pros: 

    Seems like a imple and really fast way to create sponsorship packages.

    Cons: 

    Not yet

    It's going to be interesting to see how this move forward.

    Luboš Volkov has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Jordan SUCCAR
Jordan SUCCAR
Makers
Johan Cutych
Johan Cutych
Marek Vybíral
Marek Vybíral
Jordan SUCCAR
Jordan SUCCAR
Predrag Ristič
Predrag Ristič
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Tristan Algret
Tristan Algret@tristan_algret · professionnal windsurfer
Amazing tool to save time when you build all the project presentation. Pro and efficient
Upvote (5)·
Jordan SUCCAR
Jordan SUCCARMaker@jordansuccar · Co-founder & CEO @ Sponseasy - Clapp
@tristan_algret thank you! An honor coming from a professional athlete like you!
Upvote ·
Jordan SUCCAR
Jordan SUCCARMaker@jordansuccar · Co-founder & CEO @ Sponseasy - Clapp
Hey guys! I am happy to reveal our new product, that I hope, will help some of you to get sponsors for whatever you need! If so, let me know! Feel free to ping me any time here or on twitter 😉 Also we are working on something BIG right this moment. So if you are into events and sponsorship, stay tuned! 📻
Upvote (3)·
CorteX Marvellous
CorteX Marvellous@cortex_marvellous · Maker
With a very busy life, this app is the perfect tool to keep your projects going with a perfectly craft sponsor package without the hassle of overthinking every single aspect of it!
Upvote (2)·
Yannick JOTHAM
Yannick JOTHAM@callme_bigmind · Young Caribbean Entrepreneur
A must have for anyone looking for sponsors ! Thank you guys ! ❤️
Upvote (1)·
Jordan SUCCAR
Jordan SUCCARMaker@jordansuccar · Co-founder & CEO @ Sponseasy - Clapp
@callme_bigmind thank you Yannick!
Upvote ·
Vostárek Ondřej
Vostárek Ondřej@vostarek_ondrej
super easy to use, nice design 👍
Upvote (1)·