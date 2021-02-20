discussion
Hey folks, I am very happy to finally launch SponsorGap - I started to work on it a couple of months ago and so far it has been quite a roller coaster ride. The core behind SponsorGap is a database with brands buying ads and sponsorships in Newsletters and Websites. I want to help creators, in particular, find a sponsor for their project, whether it is a newsletter or a website. By signing up to SponsorGap you will have instant access to all the data I am collecting, my pre-filtered datasets for e.g. newsletter category or industry field and you will be able to search for specific brands and follow their sponsorship activities. Creators can also post their ad slots and get discovered by brands. Another feature specifically for brands is the possibility to post their open sponsorships and connect with creators in different industry niches. Long story short: I am super happy and proud to launch today. If you need a little inside tour you can watch the video I recorded yesterday. I am looking forward very much to your feedback - tell me everything, the good and the bad. Bonus points to who can answer this question: How often do I say "so" in the video :-).
This is cool! Over at SparkLoop we help thousands of the biggest and best newsletter grow faster with a referral program — but for some newsletter creators finding sponsors is just as hard as finding subscribers. If not harder! Having a platform to discover (and be discovered by) sponsors is a no-brainer and an obvious time-saver. Excited to give it a try and congrats on the launch!
Congrats on the launch, Tobias! I've been watching you build this in the Telegram chat and I couldn't be happier and prouder for having such a great product come from our community. Best of success!
I love what SponsorGap is doing! It's super tedious work to try to track down all these potential leads, and they've gathered them up in such an excellent format. Highly recommend it for anyone looking to monitor newsletter ad spends in the industry.
