Matt Boyle
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, Today I am proud to announce the launch of sponsorasong.com, a project I have been working on for the last few months. Sponsor a song is a fun, new and exciting way to fundraise. Those who are completing an event create a Spotify playlist and commit to listen to it whilst they complete the event. Each person who donates gets to select one song to add to the fundraiser's playlist. Will you be kind and add a motivational track that you know will help your friend hit a Personal Best or will you scheme with others to ensure they have to listen to baby shark on repeat for the entirety of a marathon? The choice is yours. All money raised this month on sponsor a song will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support. They are a charity very close to my heart and were a huge help in caring for my mum who passed due to cancer recently. If you do make a campaign please message me a link to it as I would love to donate! I formally (soft) launched Sponsor a song this week to my network and have seen a fantastic initial response. In just 2 days, we have seen 10 campaigns created and over £500 donated. The next major pieces currently on the roadmap are: - allowing campaign creators to select their sport. - Internationalisation for both campaign creators and donators (both in terms of money and distance). - Voting for Charity of the month from the community or allowing users to select their own charity (I'd love feedback and views on this point). I look forward to hearing the thoughts of the community and hearing any ideas/feedback you have.
