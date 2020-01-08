Deals
Spokin
Spokin
Yelp for people with allergies
iPhone
Spokin's mission is to build the ultimate food allergy resource. A go-to spot to provide just what you need, when you need it, regardless of your experience level.
an hour ago
Graham Kahr
Hunter
I recently started the allergy elimination diet and stumbled upon Spokin. It's been a godsend for finding restaurants that can serve my needs.
14 hours ago
