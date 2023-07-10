Cut through the noise with powerful, privacy-first AI summarization. Understand what's happening across long threads and busy channels in seconds. Create AI-Digests of your favorite channels, share with your team and protect focus time.
A practical guide to building a tech-1st ecommerce brand
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out our launch - we'd love to get your feedback, thoughts and questions around the problems you face in your daily communication and how we can best help you cut through the noise and save time 💜"