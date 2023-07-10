Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Spoke.ai

Spoke.ai

Summarize Slack with powerful & secure AI

Free
Embed
Cut through the noise with powerful, privacy-first AI summarization. Understand what's happening across long threads and busy channels in seconds. Create AI-Digests of your favorite channels, share with your team and protect focus time.
Launched in
Slack
Productivity
SaaS
 +1 by
Spoke.ai
Mason
Ad
A practical guide to building a tech-1st ecommerce brand

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch - we'd love to get your feedback, thoughts and questions around the problems you face in your daily communication and how we can best help you cut through the noise and save time 💜"

The makers of Spoke.ai
About this launch
Spoke.aiCut through noise with powerful & secure AI summarization
1review
49
followers
Spoke.ai by
Spoke.ai
was hunted by
Max Brenssell
in Slack, Productivity, SaaS. Made by
Max Brenssell
,
Martin Djonov
,
Gráinne McKnight
,
Lidiia Melnyk
,
Cristian Iordan
,
Julia Volkova
,
Nina Kelmendi
,
Nishtha Jain
,
Ivan Angelov
,
Fulya Lisa Neubert
,
Carl Brenssell
and
Jack Lancaster
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
Spoke.ai
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Spoke.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
49
Vote chart
Comments
31
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-