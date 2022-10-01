Products
Spock
Ranked #20 for today
Spock
Web3's first wallet analytics platform
Spock is Web3’s first wallet analytics platform to provide DAOs and protocols with the metrics they need to target, understand and grow their user base. It integrates into your dApp and tracks the wallets which connect to it.
About this launch
Spock by
Spock
was hunted by
Arham Tariq
in
Web3
,
Data & Analytics
,
DeFi
. Made by
Arham Tariq
. Featured on October 1st, 2022.
Spock
is not rated yet. This is Spock's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
-
