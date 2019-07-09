Splitwise 5.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Hunter
Chris Messina
After long last, a major upgrade to Splitwise's iOS app! New in version 5.0: We completely redesigned the app. Highlights include: - A beautiful, modern interface - Cover photos for groups - Lightweight budgeting tools (spending by category, group spending totals, export to CSV) - Significant performance improvements Additionally, we're thrilled to announce our premium service Splitwise Pro. Upgrade to unlock: - Receipt scanning with itemization (OCR) - Currency conversion - Expense search - Charts - Default splits for groups (eg. always 60% 40%) - An ad-free experience
Upvote (1)Share