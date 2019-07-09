Log InSign up
Splitwise 5.0

Split expenses with friends

Splitwise is the easiest way to share expenses with friends and family and stop stressing about “who owes who”. Millions of people use Splitwise to organize group bills for households, trips, and more.
After long last, a major upgrade to Splitwise's iOS app! New in version 5.0: We completely redesigned the app. Highlights include: - A beautiful, modern interface - Cover photos for groups - Lightweight budgeting tools (spending by category, group spending totals, export to CSV) - Significant performance improvements Additionally, we're thrilled to announce our premium service Splitwise Pro. Upgrade to unlock: - Receipt scanning with itemization (OCR) - Currency conversion - Expense search - Charts - Default splits for groups (eg. always 60% 40%) - An ad-free experience
I've been using it for a long time and absolutely love the new interface. 😍
