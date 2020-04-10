Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Eric Scott Johnson
Maker
Hi everyone! Thank you for checking out SplitTheCheck.org. I've shared some more information about this project below, from our FAQ. -- Should I #SplitTheCheck? The COVID-19 pandemic has only just begun, and the economic recovery process could take years. So, take a look at your financial situation before you pledge to split the check. There is no shame in keeping some or all of the money if you need it — and if you do, see “Can’t afford to pledge right now?” below. If you do have stable income and enough money in the bank to weather this storm, however, please join us. -- Where does my money go when I #SplitTheCheck? That’s up to you. On our pledge page, we’ve shared links to the non-profit organizations we’ve decided to support; those are only suggestions, however. Do your research and decide where you believe your money can do the most good. -- Does #SplitTheCheck make any money from this? Nope. We are only encouraging people to donate — not seeing or processing the money they put in. -- How much of my stimulus check should I donate? If you’re in a comfortable financial situation (see “Should you #SplitTheCheck?”, above), then we recommend donating as much of the check as you feel you can at this time. However, there are lots of good reasons to hold on to some of the money: You can support local community, buy gift cards to your favorite restaurants, and — let’s not forget — take care of yourself! -- What should I do after splitting the check? Tell other people to do the same! Email, text, and share SplitTheCheck.org with your friends, family, and followers. If you don’t know what to say, try this: “I just pledged to #SplitTheCheck and donate some/all of my stimulus check. Join me here: www.SplitTheCheck.org” -- Can't afford to pledge right now? No problem! You can still help! Share this website, SplitTheCheck.org, with the people you know. Just remember, everyone’s situation is different and even friends who have more money might not be able to pledge, either. Just pass it on and be positive: Let’s encourage all the people who can chip in to do so. -- Not receiving a stimulus check because of a high-income? Now is the right time to make a real impact on people's lives. Please visit our pledge page to learn more about the non-profits you should support. And if you want to match the donations of people who have pledged to #SplitTheCheck, please get in touch with us at info@SplitTheCheck.org -- Who are you people? We're a group of friends in the Bay Area and NYC (3 engineers, a teacher, a musician, a podcast producer, 2 scientists, and a professor) who want to do what we can to confront grief with hope. We see a lot of people struggling and we want to help direct funds to those who need it the most.
UpvoteShare
who is helping you fund the website, I ask because i wonder if all the donate will be sent to the target organisation. Sorry in advance, if it the question sounds suspicious.
UpvoteShare