SplitSong.com

Split YouTube music into vocals & instruments with AI

Free Options
Embed
Split YouTube music into vocals & instruments with our AI tool. Ideal for music enthusiasts, producers or karaoke lovers. It's as simple as pasting a YouTube link and letting our software do the magic.
Launched in
Music
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I hope you like it, and I will be delighted to hear your feedback :)"

The makers of SplitSong.com
About this launch
SplitSong.com by
was hunted by
Mark Doppler
in Music. Made by
Mark Doppler
. Featured on July 15th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is SplitSong.com's first launch.
