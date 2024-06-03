Launches
SplitIt
SplitIt
Split the tab with friends
SplitIt is the easiest way to split the tab with friends when dining out — no more headaches from calculating totals. Just upload a receipt, select who's on the tab and their items, and easily Venmo friends!
Launched in
Social Network
Payments
Food & Drink
by
SplitIt
About this launch
SplitIt
Split the tab with friends
SplitIt by
SplitIt
was hunted by
Tim Tan
in
Social Network
,
Payments
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Tim Tan
. Featured on June 4th, 2024.
SplitIt
is not rated yet. This is SplitIt's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
