Anish Kshatriya
Maker
The motivation behind this app starts with my best friend of over 10 years. Him and I would frequently go out to eat with friends and usually have to go through some unfun and complicated process of figuring out who should pay for what on the bill. So instead of having to use a calculator or taking precious space on your phone by downloading an app, he decided to create a spreadsheet using Google Sheets so that anyone can easily calculate how much people owe the person paying for the bill. I decided to take his spreadsheet and turn it into this web app. Please let me know what kinds of features you'd love to see within the app :)
Great app! Simple and easy to use, not bogged down by unnecessary features. Awesome name that's easy to remember too 👍
Maker
@jessica_lee8 Appreciate the comment :)
